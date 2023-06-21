Cooking with Cash Wa
Feeling sick? Essentia Health launches new MyChart feature to guide care options

(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is launching a new feature within MyChart that helps identify why someone might not be feeling quite right and what level of care they should seek.

The MyChart Symptom Checker is a interactive web tool that allows patients to input symptoms at any time of the day or night, seven days a week helping patients find possible care options. It then automatically sends the information entered to your Essentia provider’s office and notes these symptoms in your medical record. Based on the information shared, Symptom Checker will help choose the most appropriate care – whether it’s self-care; starting an E-Visit or a video appointment with a 24/7 Video Visit On Demand provider; making a doctor’s appointment; or going to the ER, urgent care or a walk-in care site.

Symptom Checker is available to anyone with an active Essentia MyChart account. Just log in to MyChart and click the “Symptom Checker” option under the main menu.

Anyone experiencing potentially life-threatening symptoms like chest pain, difficulty breathing or excessive bleeding should call 911 immediately.

Not a MyChart user? Sign up today at //EssentiaHealth.org/MyChart.

