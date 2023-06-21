Fargo Police hosting annual community picnic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department will host the annual Fargo Police Community Picnic on Wednesday, June 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Broadway Square in downtown Fargo.

The picnic is an effort to bring the community together with law enforcement, emergency responders and other resources in the community in a casual setting where people can learn about services available to them.

The celebration is open to everyone in the community. Free treats courtesy of Old Dutch Foods and Cass Clay Creamery will be available while supplies last.

The Fargo Police Department invites people out for a fun evening filled with musical entertainment, inflatable games, free caricature and face painting, lawn games and other activities.

