Fargo Park District hosting annual kids triathlon

Fargo Park District
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On your mark, get set, GO! for the Fargo Park District annual Kids Triathlon.

The event is tonight, June 21, from 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. at Madison Park & Bicycle Playground.

The free, action-packed event includes biking, an obstacle course, and throwing activities designed to promote health, fitness, and friendly-competition for children ages 12 and under. Participants are asked to bring their own bicycles, training wheels are allowed and helmets are required. Team Boaz, a community partnership that collects, repairs and distributes used bikes, will also be there to provide bike repairs and loan bikes to kids during the event.

Participants and spectators can enjoy a variety of activities and entertainment throughout the event, including a make their own medal craft.

Madison Park & Bicycle Playground is located at 3010 11th Ave N. For more information on Kids Triathlon, contact the Fargo Park District at 701-499-6060 or visit FargoParks.com.

