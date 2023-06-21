ER visits for children increase dramatically during the summer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summer is officially here and it’s a good reminder of how to keep our kids safe. According to SafeHome.org, more than one million children went to emergency rooms last summer due to injuries from summer activities.

The Children’s Injury Trends and Statistics for 2023 find that kids accounted for 30 percent of all ER visits last summer, which is a 14 percent increase from the year before. The five summertime items most to blame are swimming equipment and pools, bikes, trampolines, and playground climbing equipment like monkey bars.

The full report can be found here. Some of the key year-over-year findings include: Injuries from diving or diving boards increased 72 percent and swimming pool slide injuries rose 49 percent. Children’s injuries from camping equipment, flying discs, treehouses, diving boards, and lighter fluids also increased significantly.

SafeHome.org has advice to keep your kids safe this summer, depending on their age.

For children 2 years or younger, always maintain close supervision during playtime, especially around water and trampolines; ensure that play areas are age-appropriate, well-maintained, and free of hazards; and install safety measures like baby gates to restrict access to dangerous areas like stairs, porches, and balconies

Children 3 to 10 years old are recommended to take swimming lessons and adults should enforce strict water safety rules, such as not diving in shallow areas or running near the edge of the pool. Encourage kids to use helmets and other protective gear while riding bikes and teach kids about traffic safety. Caregivers should continue to supervise playtime on trampolines and playground equipment, and promoting safe behavior.

When trying to keep teens in your life safe, reinforce the importance of wearing helmets and adhering to traffic safety rules while biking. Children ages 13 to 17 years old should still be reminded about responsible behavior around water, including swimming with a buddy and avoiding risky activities like diving in unknown waters. It’s also a good idea to discuss safe fishing practices, such as handling sharp equipment.

