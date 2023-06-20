West Fargo leaders raising price of rocks from decommissioned lagoons

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo city leaders are raising the price of rock -- up $2 -- as they continue to decommission the lagoons.

This started back in 20-12. The city was selling rock for $10 per ton. They’ve already sold more than 16,000 tons, and they estimate another 40,000 to 50,000 tons remain -- which means they could make another $600,000.

This was discussed at Monday’s city council meeting. Council members say the money will go toward decommissioning the remaining lagoons.

