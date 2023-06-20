Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

West Fargo leaders raising price of rocks from decommissioned lagoons

West Fargo lagoons
West Fargo lagoons(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo city leaders are raising the price of rock -- up $2 -- as they continue to decommission the lagoons.

This started back in 20-12. The city was selling rock for $10 per ton. They’ve already sold more than 16,000 tons, and they estimate another 40,000 to 50,000 tons remain -- which means they could make another $600,000.

This was discussed at Monday’s city council meeting. Council members say the money will go toward decommissioning the remaining lagoons.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man killed in Becker County accident identified
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city
Police in Mississippi said a man was killed by a homemade explosive device.
27-year-old man killed by homemade explosive, sheriff’s office says
A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.
Archaeologists find 3,000-year-old gleaming sword at burial site
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home

Latest News

Kristopher Abshere
Carrington man in custody, once believed to be safety risk to public
A image of the floating object in the sky
ND residents spot balloon-like object floating across the state
UND’s TikTok ban takes effect Tuesday
Alan Walker, 28
Moorhead man sentenced after DUI, trying to escape from hospital