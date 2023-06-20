UPDATE: Suspects sought after for allegedly stealing package containing custom axe

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for information from the public to help identify and locate two suspects allegedly involved in a package theft on Tuesday.

FPD released images on its Facebook page of the suspects who were caught on a surveillance camera.

A local business owner reached out to Valley News Live hoping to get answers after the break-in at the downtown Fargo apartment complex. She filed a police report after someone broke into the secure mail room at Roberts Commons, which is at 625 2nd Avenue North.

The break-in happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17. A police report was filed and on Tuesday, Fargo Police officers came to the building to take a police report and speak with the apartment manager.

The victim tells Valley News Live, after reviewing surveillance video of the break-in, police are working to identify who the suspect or suspects are. Police tell Valley News Live no additional information is available at this time.

The victim, in this case, is Nicole Johnson, the owner of United States Axe. She says her custom-made axe was stolen during the break-in and it’s worth about $850. It’s a vintage plumb axe head and a custom axe handle with the engraving “Niki The Knightmare” and the USAXE logo on it.

Johnson says she’s willing to drop charges if the axe is returned to United States Axe, which is at 4265 45th Street South in Fargo.

If you know anything, give Fargo Police a call.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.