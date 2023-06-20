Cooking with Cash Wa
Twin Cities Metro Transit now extending services during Taylor Swift concert, Pride

Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium.
Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium.(Kacie Hutchinson)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live) - Twin Cities Metro Transit is now announcing extra services ahead of the Taylor Swift, Pride weekend.

Originally, it was reported Metro Transit would not add any extra services for the thousands of people expected downtown, angering many in the region.

Now, Transit says they “expect to provide some degree of extra service when concerts let out at U.S. Bank Stadium.”

For the full list of bus routes and light rail lines heading to areas near the concert and Pride, click here.

