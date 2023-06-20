Third annual Roger Maris All-Star Week begins today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The third annual Roger Maris All-Star Week kicks off today through June 25 at various locations throughout Fargo-Moorhead.

Funds raised during Roger Maris All-Star Week will support Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center’s continued investment and expansion as a national destination for cancer research, treatment, education and training. Last October, Sanford Fargo launched the region’s first and only Bone Marrow Transplant Program.

The list of events during Roger Maris All-Star week includes:

Free youth sports clinics– June 19-20 and June 22-23

Roger Maris Night with the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks - June 21

Roger Maris Academy – June 21

Roger Maris Celebrity Golf Tournament – June 22

Roger Maris Invitational Youth Baseball Tournament- June 23-25

Celebrity athletes will once again make an appearance at numerous events throughout the week. This year’s lists of headlining athletes includes:

Brock Lesnar, ten-time World Wrestling Entertainment champion

Ken Griffey Sr., Two-time Major League Baseball World Series Champion

Goose Gossage, Nine-time Major League Baseball All-Star and Class of 2008 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee

Cordell Volson, Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard

Ben Ellefson, Former North Dakota State University and Minnesota Vikings tight end

Rocky Kreuser, former NDSU Bison Men’s Basketball star and European professional basketball player

Chad Greenway, two-time NFL Pro Bowler

The youth sports clinics are June 19-20 and June 22-23 and are free for children ages 6-13 and will be conducted by local, high school and collegiate coaches. Youth clinics are available for football, baseball, softball, basketball, golf and hockey.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will play host to the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Wednesday, June 21, on Roger Maris Night. The first 61 fans to attend will receive commemorative ‘61′ hats.

The Roger Maris Celebrity Golf Tournament presented by Happy Harry’s Bottle Shops returns for a 39th season. The tournament began as a way to raise money for local charities. Nearly four decades later, the tournament has now transformed into a weeklong event supporting the needs of the community. The golf tournament now includes both nine-hole and 18-hole rounds on Thursday, June 22. The nine-hole tournament tees off at 8:30 a.m., and the 18-hole tournament tees off at noon at Rose Creek Golf Course, 1500 E. Rose Creek Parkway S., Fargo.

The Roger Maris Academy is back for a second season. The Roger Maris Academy is designed to be a year-long program to help youth in our community explore various pathways to a great career. Thirty local middle school students will participate in combined educational and mentorship opportunities designed to help them discover their future careers. The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley, in partnership with Sanford Health and the FMWF Chamber, has developed an exciting curriculum for the program. The Maris Academy meets Wednesday, June 21, at Kingpinz.

The Roger Maris Invitational youth baseball tournament takes place June 23-25 from various sports complexes throughout the region. The invitational features the ‘61 for 61′ Home Run Derby, which is open to children ages 9-12, even if they are not playing in the tournament. All spectators and participants who attend the home run derby will be given a ticket for a chance to win a baseball autographed by New York Yankee outfielder Aaron Judge. The drawing will be at the conclusion of the home run derby and the winner must be present to win.

For more information visit RogerMarisWeek.com.

