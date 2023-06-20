Cooking with Cash Wa
Suspected Meth and Fentanyl pills found at the Bismarck YMCA

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Suspected Meth and Fentanyl pills were found at the Bismarck YMCA. YMCA staff picked them up on the walking path around the basketball courts around 4:10 p.m. Sunday.  Bismarck Police Department is not sure when they were dropped, or who dropped them. The pills were placed into evidence. Police will dispose of them.

They can’t send the suspected pills to the state lab because there are no suspects or leads to confirm the drugs. They dispose of pills in an undisclosed landfill.

