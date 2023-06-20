Speedway Steakhouse & Event Center closing in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Speedway Steakhouse in West Fargo is closed. In a Facebook post, they write:

As of now the restaurant will be closed until a sale is finalized. We are sad to say this but have to look out for the health of our staff and with that we have been constantly short staffed. If anyone is interested in just the restaurant and keeping it going we are offering a cheap deal to keep it going for the staff reach out and message us. Thank you again for everything!!!!

The restaurant has been closed several times since April, citing weather, staffing issues and “health issues”.

A separate post reads:

Due to situations with owners health we will be looking to sell the Speedway Steakhouse restaurant and event center. Either together or separately. We will continue to operate until it sells and hope the new owners want to continue to carry on the Speedway Steakhouse! Pm us for questions for pricing!

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.