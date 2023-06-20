Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Public feedback wanted for Fargo’s future growth

City of Fargo Growth Plan 2024
City of Fargo Growth Plan 2024(City of Fargo)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is looking for input from the public on the future growth plan for the city. A public meeting is happening on Tuesday, June 20, to give people an idea of where and how to grow the city in the coming decades.

The last growth plan for the city was adopted in 2007 and a lot has changed over the last 16 years. You are encouraged to join the conversation and provide feedback on what you’d like to see next for the city.

June 20 is the first of several open house meetings. Another one is happening on Wednesday, June 21.

  • Tuesday, June 20: 5:00-6:30 p.m. at the Community Room located at Dr. James Carlson Library (2801 32nd Ave. S.)
  • Wednesday, June 21: 5:00-6:30 p.m. at the Sky Commons Conference Center located on the second floor of the Fargo Civic Center (207 4 St. N.)

If you’re not able to attend in person, community members are encouraged to take part virtually by visiting FargoGrowthPlan.org.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man killed in Becker County accident identified
A image of the floating object in the sky
ND residents spot balloon-like object floating across the state
Two arrested after large brawl in Downtown Fargo over the weekend
Two arrested after brawl in Downtown Fargo over the weekend
Shots fired generic graphic.
Police investigating shots fired incident at Fargo apartment complex
Kristopher Abshere
Carrington man charged, accused of having sexual contact with teen

Latest News

West Nile Virus identified in Grand Forks
Speedway closed
Speedway Steakhouse & Event Center closing in West Fargo
Horace, ND
Horace reinstates new home tax break
Celebrating World Refugee Day.
Celebration in Moorhead for World Refugee Day