Public feedback wanted for Fargo’s future growth

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is looking for input from the public on the future growth plan for the city. A public meeting is happening on Tuesday, June 20, to give people an idea of where and how to grow the city in the coming decades.

The last growth plan for the city was adopted in 2007 and a lot has changed over the last 16 years. You are encouraged to join the conversation and provide feedback on what you’d like to see next for the city.

June 20 is the first of several open house meetings. Another one is happening on Wednesday, June 21.

Tuesday, June 20: 5:00-6:30 p.m. at the Community Room located at Dr. James Carlson Library (2801 32nd Ave. S.)

Wednesday, June 21: 5:00-6:30 p.m. at the Sky Commons Conference Center located on the second floor of the Fargo Civic Center (207 4 St. N.)

If you’re not able to attend in person, community members are encouraged to take part virtually by visiting FargoGrowthPlan.org.

