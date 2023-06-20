Cooking with Cash Wa
Police K9 called in for reported assault in Moorhead

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - There was some commotion in north Moorhead while authorities were searching for the suspect in an assault case.

It was called in just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20 to the 800 block of 2nd Ave. N. near the high rise.

The suspect was gone when authorities arrived, so they called in the police dog to find a track. Officers say too many people were out and the dog couldn’t pick up a scent.

A woman was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

Authorities say the victim and the suspect know each other and they don’t believe there is any threat to the public. Police also say it’s unknown if the victim will cooperate with the investigation.

