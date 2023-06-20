Moorhead boy returns home after spending months in the hospital

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead boy is now home after spending months in a Rochester hospital.

In April, Zamir Rayford was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bike near Highway 10 and 21st Street in Moorhead.

The boy’s mother, Laqueisha Lamar, posted to her Facebook page with the caption “Welcome home son.” Another video, showed Zamir and his family celebrating his return.

The woman accused of hitting the young boy, 59-year-old Jacqueline Swanson, is facing two felonies and up to 5 years in prison.

