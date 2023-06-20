Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Moorhead boy returns home after spending months in the hospital

Zamir suffered serious injuries including a broken pelvis and sprained shoulder.
Moorhead boy returns home- June 20
Moorhead boy returns home- June 20
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead boy is now home after spending months in a Rochester hospital.

In April, Zamir Rayford was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bike near Highway 10 and 21st Street in Moorhead.

The boy’s mother, Laqueisha Lamar, posted to her Facebook page with the caption “Welcome home son.” Another video, showed Zamir and his family celebrating his return.

The woman accused of hitting the young boy, 59-year-old Jacqueline Swanson, is facing two felonies and up to 5 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man killed in Becker County accident identified
Two arrested after large brawl in Downtown Fargo over the weekend
Two arrested after brawl in Downtown Fargo over the weekend
A image of the floating object in the sky
ND residents spot balloon-like object floating across the state
Shots fired generic graphic.
Police investigating shots fired incident at Fargo apartment complex
Cargill agrees to pay City of West Fargo back in full after utility billing errors

Latest News

File image
East Grand Forks mobile home total loss after early morning fire
Carrington man in custody, once believed to be safety risk to public
Valley Today Weather – June 20
Valley Today Fast Track – June 20