Juneteenth Celebration in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday, the Fargo-Moorhead area hosted its 4th annual Juneteenth celebration.

It started over the weekend and wrapped up with a film and arts festival in Moorhead. The festival was free and open to the community. It was held at the Hjemkomst center.

Saturday a community event was hosted at the NDSU renaissance hall in downtown Fargo. More than one-thousand people attended the event, which is more than organizers expected.

“We came together, cultivated, if you look around there is people of all shapes and sizes, all colors, all belief systems. And we really showcased today what Fargo-Moorhead could be in the next 20 years” said event organizer Fred Edwards Jr.

Juneteenth marks when the last enslaved people in the United States found out they were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.