Horace reinstates new home tax break

Abatement was suspended earlier this year
Horace, ND
Horace, ND(KVLY)
By Justin Betti
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Horace City Council voted to reinstate a property tax break for new home construction, during a council meeting Monday night.

The abatement was suspended earlier this year, as councilmember Stephanie Landstrom argued it wasn’t needed for a city that’s growing as quickly as Horace. That angered some locals, including some realtors, who pushed to have her removed from office. There’s now a recall election for Landstrom scheduled for August 15.

With the reinstatement, the abatement will be in place through at least June of 2024, when council will consider it again.

