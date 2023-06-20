Horace reinstates new home tax break

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Horace City Council voted to reinstate a property tax break for new home construction, during a council meeting Monday night.

The abatement was suspended earlier this year, as councilmember Stephanie Landstrom argued it wasn’t needed for a city that’s growing as quickly as Horace. That angered some locals, including some realtors, who pushed to have her removed from office. There’s now a recall election for Landstrom scheduled for August 15.

With the reinstatement, the abatement will be in place through at least June of 2024, when council will consider it again.

