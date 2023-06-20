Governor Walz highlights fishing investments in trip to southern MN

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (GRAY) – Tuesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz visited a lake in southern Minnesota to highlight investments made during the legislative session to strengthen the state’s fishing industry.

According to Walz, the state’s fishing industry is worth roughly $4.4 billion and is an important economic driver for both locals and those visiting the state. The Governor took an early morning boat ride out on Madison Lake, a three-hour fishing trip that, according to Walz, was a huge success.

“[We] caught a couple of walleye, we caught some great crappie, we caught a large mouth, and stripe bass, we caught a sheephead, they’re around here too,” said Walz as he exited the boat.

Walz was joined by DFL Senator Nick Frentz, and other Southern Minnesota leaders as he came to shore to discuss the efforts made in the legislative session.

“The reason we came to Madison lake in the first place was kind of make the case that fishing in Minnesota is all across the state. It’s not just northern Minnesota,” said Walz.

The Governor highlighted two key bills passed this spring meant to overhaul the state’s robust fishing industry: a $110-million outdoor recreation bill, and infrastructure investments for the state’s hatcheries.

“We made a historic investment this legislative session into the DNR into our boat launches, into the fisheries, into the DNR infrastructure, all the things necessary to keep this up,” Walz said.

After spending a few hours out on the lake, Walz headed to a nearby hatchery in Waterville to hear how $25-million in infrastructure investments statewide will help with upkeep and upgrades for those facilities.

“We know we need to deal with what we have in many cases, but... it is literally duct tape and baling wire in many cases holding these things up. It is just too important for that,” Walz said.

The new investments will help modernize several outdated facilities around the state, including the one he visited in Waterville and another hatchery in St. Paul.

