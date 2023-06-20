FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Record Heat, then Severe Storm Chance Tonight

TODAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

So far we have widespread low 90s to much of our west, and upper 80s to the East. But the one constant throughout the Valley is our strong and gusty winds. Some areas have seen winds already gusting up to 40 mph!

For this evening, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk, which is Level 2 of 5 for a chance of some isolated strong/severe storms. This system will move through this evening but will stay mostly west through central and eastern ND. Counties within our viewing area for severe include Stutsman county up through Cavalier county and points west. Timing is 6pm through bout 11pm.

The risks from any severe storm that develops tonight includes damaging winds 60-70mph, hail up to the size of golf balls, and we can’t rule out a tornado. We will monitor and bring you updates here and on your VNL Weather App.

TOMORROW:

Wednesday is going to be another warm day with temperatures starting out in the 70s, and increasing once again into the upper 80s to low 90s.

There is another risk of severe from the Storm Predication Center. This is currently a level 1 on a 5 level scale, so overall a lower risk. The best chances of storms will be across eastern ND and the far northern valley. Wind and hail will be the primary threats.

There will be a few storms around in the morning to early afternoon in eastern ND/Northern Valley with additional storms firing later into the late afternoon and evening for most of our region, though not all will see rain/storms.

Stay up to date with timing and track of storms on your VNL Weather App

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday cools just a bit back into the 80s to near 90. The daily storm chances, though, continue. At this time, we expect thundershowers with a few storms on the stronger side. The risk of severe is on the low end. Friday will be just a couple of degrees cooler, though still in the 80s for most. Once again, we are alerting you to the chance of storms - particularly in the late afternoon and evening hours. The risk of severe at this time is low for Friday as well.

THIS WEEKEND: We are keeping an eye on the Saturday storm chance for strong to severe threats. As it approaches, will post updates and keep you informed on the VNL Weather App. Looking at the temperatures, we wake up in the mid 60s, and by the afternoon the heat will arrive with everyone seeing the upper 80s or low 90s even! It will be breezy with showers Sunday. Sunday looks much cooler behind Saturday’s system as well with afternoon highs only in the 70s after a morning in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The heat continues here as we even head into the next week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and even low 90s for some as we round out the end of June! There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. We will watch and alert you as needed.

