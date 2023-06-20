Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Fargo Fire Department breaks ground on new station

Fire Station #8 will be at 6617 33rd Street South
Fargo breaks ground on new fire department
By Justin Betti
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department broke ground on a new fire station, Tuesday.

Fire officials say Fire Station #8 will serve people south of the Rose Coulee, between 32nd Street S and the Red River.

Steve Dirksen, fire chief, says they’ve responded to nearly 1900 calls for service there, in just the last five years, and response times aren’t up to the department’s standards.

He calls this an exciting investment for the safety of the community.

The new station will cost $5.3M, with additional firefighters and a battalion chief being added in the near future.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man killed in Becker County accident identified
A image of the floating object in the sky
ND residents spot balloon-like object floating across the state
Two arrested after large brawl in Downtown Fargo over the weekend
Two arrested after brawl in Downtown Fargo over the weekend
Shots fired generic graphic.
Police investigating shots fired incident at Fargo apartment complex
Kristopher Abshere
Carrington man charged, accused of having sexual contact with teen

Latest News

Custom throwing axe stolen from a secure mailroom at Roberts Commons apartment building in...
Custom axe stolen from secure mail room at downtown Fargo apartment complex
West Nile Virus identified in Grand Forks
Speedway closed
Speedway Steakhouse & Event Center closing in West Fargo
4:00PM Weather – June 20