Fargo Fire Department breaks ground on new station

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department broke ground on a new fire station, Tuesday.

Fire officials say Fire Station #8 will serve people south of the Rose Coulee, between 32nd Street S and the Red River.

Steve Dirksen, fire chief, says they’ve responded to nearly 1900 calls for service there, in just the last five years, and response times aren’t up to the department’s standards.

He calls this an exciting investment for the safety of the community.

The new station will cost $5.3M, with additional firefighters and a battalion chief being added in the near future.

