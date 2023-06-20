Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Cass Public Health offers free mental health resources

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the midst of what public health officials are calling a mental health crisis, people in our area now have another option for free, confidential mental health resources.

Fargo Cass Public Health is partnering with CredibleMind, which is an online platform that provides mental health videos, podcasts, assessments, apps, books and articles 24/7.

Health officials say the majority of people experiencing mental distress prefer to work on their concerns without help, and this platform enables users to have full access to evidence-based self-care information. Digital delivery options offer immediate access without the limitation of transportation, cost, location or stigma.

Desi Fleming, Director of FCPH, says, “The core of public health is prevention. Through CredibleMind, we can provide education and access to mental health resources, which promotes early intervention and helps prevent serious mental health concerns.”

CredibleMind provides access to more than a dozen scientifically proven assessments that help users understand their own mental health. Also available are tools to help users focus on building skills to thrive mentally and emotionally at work, with family and friends and in their community.

CredibleMind key features:

  • Adaptable to different learning styles with more than 16,000 resources available
  • More than 200 mental wellbeing topics including evidence-based approaches
  • Web-based platform available 24/7 at no cost to the user
  • The FCPH CredibleMind page can be found here: https://fcph.crediblemind.com/

