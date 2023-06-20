East Grand Forks mobile home total loss after early morning fire

East Grand Forks, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The East Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a mobile home fire Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 at 2:09am.

Upon arrival at 109 Venus Drive NE, crews found a mobile home 50% engulfed in flames. Authorities add that all occupants were out of the residence upon arrival as well. Crews deployed hand lines and had the fire under control within an hour.

It was determined that improperly discarded smoking materials was the cause of the fire. The home was considered a total loss with an estimated value of $30,000. There were no reported injuries. Fire rescue responded with three engines, an aerial and 20 personnel. East Grand Forks Police Department and Altru Ambulance assisted on scene.

The American Red Cross is assisting two displaced residents.

The East Grand Forks Fire Department would like to remind all residents to use care when discarding smoking materials and ensure they have working smoke detectors inside their homes.

