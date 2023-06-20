Dry conditions spark northern Minnesota firework restrictions

SOUTH RANGE, WI. (Northern News Now) - Dangerous drought conditions continue in the northeastern region in Minnesota. Now, officials are responding with burn restrictions, including for fireworks.

The DNR enforced an “elevated burning restriction” in Arrowhead counties, including Carlton, St. Louis, Lake and Cook, prohibiting fireworks in rural areas.

Jason Deatherage, owner of KG Fireworks in South Range, Wisconsin, is gearing up for a busy season.

“We have a ton of options that are Minnesota-legal that are smaller and don’t take up a large area,” Deatherage said.

Although these restrictions are not impacting his corner of Wisconsin right now, Deatherage wants people to keep safety at top of mind, especially with this year’s dangerous drought conditions.

“The biggest way accidents are happening or fires are started is because they didn’t properly secure it, it falls over and shoots,” Deatherage said.

Deatherage says fireworks should always be secured, like staking the pack into the ground or a cement block.

Even with taking precautions while shooting fireworks, there’s always a risk.

Allissa Reynolds with the Minnesota DNR says she’s hopeful people follow these burning restrictions, but emphasized there are consequences if their firework sparks a fire.

“Any fire that gets out of hand in Minnesota, the person that lit it is responsible, and that’s not just for the suppression costs, but it’s for the damages,” Reynolds said.

Even if a firework doesn’t spark a fire, there are citations and fines for lighting fireworks while they’re prohibited.

The Minnesota DNR is keeping a close eye on drought conditions, and Deatherage is hopeful rain will extinguish the idea of a Fourth of July without fireworks.

“People tend to rush in toward the end, so as we get closer to that time, I’m sure we will get some rain,” Deatherage said. “At least that’s what we’re hoping for.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.