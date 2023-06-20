Custom axe stolen from secure mail room at downtown Fargo apartment complex

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local business owner is asking for the public’s help after a break-in at a downtown Fargo apartment complex. She filed a police report after someone broke into the secure mail room at Roberts Commons, which is at 625 2nd Avenue North.

The break-in happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17. A police report was filed and on Tuesday, Fargo Police officers came to the building to take a police report and speak with the apartment manager.

The victim tells Valley News Live, after reviewing surveillance video of the break-in, police say they know who the suspect is. Valley News Live has requested additional information from Fargo Police.

The victim in this case is Nicole Johnson, the owner of United States Axe. She says her custom-made axe was stolen during the break-in and it’s worth about $850. It’s a vintage plumb axe head and a custom axe handle with the engraving “Niki The Knightmare”and the USAXE logo on it.

Johnson says she’s willing to drop charges if the axe is returned to United States Axe, which is at 4265 45th Street South in Fargo.

If you know anything, give Fargo Police a call.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

