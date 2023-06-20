KVLY/KXJB, a #1 NBC/CBS/CW/MeTV/H&I powerhouse in booming Fargo, North Dakota is looking for an experienced and knowledgeable Chief Meteorologist to add to our widely recognized First Alert StormTeam.

We need someone who understands the climate of the area and how disruptive weather affects everyone in their daily lives. Fargo is one of the most diverse weather markets in the US with extremes of snow and cold to spring and summer tornadoes being common.

The ideal candidate understands that this is not a nine-to-five job and that long hours are part of the expectation when severe weather threatens.

Knowledge of WSI’s MAX weather system is a plus. The perfect candidate will also understand the importance of our digital channels so previous experience with online and social media posting is essential. So if you think you have the experience and knowledge to be part of the Valley News Live team you need to contact us.

We offer excellent benefits, dental, vision, 401(k), and of course a competitive salary as well as great fringe benefits. We are a company that is dedicated to producing quality news in a vibrant, fun college-town environment with incredible outdoor activities. KVLY is part of Gray Media Inc which currently owns stations in markets across the US.

A valid driver license and an acceptable driving record are required. Please go to www.gray.tv/applynow to apply. You can also send your resume and samples of your best work to: Renee Nygren, News Director, Valley News Live, 1350 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58103 or renee.nygren@valleynewslive.com

No phone calls please.

