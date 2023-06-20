Celebration in Moorhead for World Refugee Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) – Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) North Dakota is celebrating World Refugee Day at Gooseberry Mound Park in Moorhead on June 20.

World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honor refugees globally. LIRS North Dakota’s celebration is a free family event, held in partnership with the Afro American Development Association, Great Plains Food Bank, and Essentia Health, that will feature refugees sharing their journeys, live music, cultural dance performances, and an international potluck.

“Our World Refugee Day celebration is an opportunity for the Fargo-Moorhead community to show support for the refugees who have resettled in the area and learn about their experiences as they rebuild their lives in a new country,” said Dan Hannaher, LIRS North Dakota Field Director. “It’s important to embrace the diversity and culture refugees bring to our area, and this event provides an opportunity for the community to celebrate their valuable contributions in a fun environment.”

The World Refugee Celebration is happening from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gooseberry Mound Park, which is located at 100 22nd Avenue South in Moorhead. Speakers delivering remarks during the event include:

Dan Hannaher, Field Director, LIRS North Dakota

Cani Aden, Community Liaison Officer, Afro American Development Association

Zak Amin, EL Instructor, Moorhead Area Public Schools

Hadiya Farrahmand, Afghan refugee and recent Fargo South High School Graduate

Reggie Tarr, Case Manager, LIRS North Dakota, and North Dakota Refugee Congress Delegate

LIRS is the nation’s largest faith-based nonprofit dedicated exclusively to serving immigrants and refugees. Since 2021, LIRS North Dakota has resettled 238 refugees and is currently serving 445 displaced people statewide, which includes Ukrainians, and other refugee support services clients.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.