Carrington man in custody, once believed to be safety risk to public

CARRINGTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Police say a man once believed to be a safety risk to officers and the public is off the streets.

On June 19, an arrest warrant was executed at the intersection of 69th Ave NE and 8th St NE in rural Carrington.

Kristopher Abshere, 23, of Carrington was apprehended on an arrest warrant for the allegation of Gross Sexual Imposition from the Foster County State’s Attorney Office. The alleged crime is a AA Felony as the victim was under the age of 15.

The Carrington Police Department and Foster County Sheriff’s Office requested the high risk apprehension as part of a multijurisdictional operation with the assistance of the James Valley Special Operations Team, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, Eddy County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Dakota Highway Patrol due to the circumstances of the case.

Abshere was taken to the Stutsman County Correctional Center and held on the warrant awaiting formal charges.

