Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Two arrested after brawl in Downtown Fargo over the weekend

Two arrested after large brawl in Downtown Fargo over the weekend
Two arrested after large brawl in Downtown Fargo over the weekend(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a large brawl broke out in downtown Fargo.

Fargo Police say officers came across a fight involving around ten people around 2:22 a.m. Sunday, June 18, near the 10 Block of Broadway. Police separated the group and told everyone to leave.

A short time later, a second fight broke out between the two groups in a nearby parking lot, several officers responded to the incident and police were able to clear everyone from the area after about 45 minutes.

30-year-old Raymond Stroud of Fargo was arrested for Indecent/Disorderly Act. Another man 32-year-old Benjamin Seton also of Fargo was arrested for Resisting and Indecent/Disorderly Act.

Both men were transported to the Cass County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man killed in Becker County accident identified
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city
Police in Mississippi said a man was killed by a homemade explosive device.
27-year-old man killed by homemade explosive, sheriff’s office says
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home
A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.
Archaeologists find 3,000-year-old gleaming sword at burial site

Latest News

Shots fired generic graphic.
Police investigating shots fired incident at Fargo apartment complex
4:00PM News June 19 - Part 2
4:00PM News June 19 - Part 3
4:00PM Weather – June 19