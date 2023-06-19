Two arrested after brawl in Downtown Fargo over the weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a large brawl broke out in downtown Fargo.

Fargo Police say officers came across a fight involving around ten people around 2:22 a.m. Sunday, June 18, near the 10 Block of Broadway. Police separated the group and told everyone to leave.

A short time later, a second fight broke out between the two groups in a nearby parking lot, several officers responded to the incident and police were able to clear everyone from the area after about 45 minutes.

30-year-old Raymond Stroud of Fargo was arrested for Indecent/Disorderly Act. Another man 32-year-old Benjamin Seton also of Fargo was arrested for Resisting and Indecent/Disorderly Act.

Both men were transported to the Cass County Jail.

