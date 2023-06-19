Cooking with Cash Wa
Son of former State Rep. John Thompson arrested on suspicion of murder

Minneapolis
Minneapolis(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – Derrick Thompson, 27, is now being held in the Hennepin County Jail on two charges of murder in connection to a car accident that killed five young women in Minneapolis Friday night.

Thompson, the son of former State Representative John Thompson, is not being held on bond. Thompson was reportedly driving at over 100 miles-per-hour when his vehicle collided with an SUV.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the women killed on Friday as Siham Adan Odhowa, 19, Sahra Liban Gesaade, 20, Sabiriin Mohamoud Ali, 17, Sagal Burhaan Hersi, 19 and Salma Mohamed Abdikadir, 20. Gesaade, 20, was a student at the University of Minnesota Rochester.

