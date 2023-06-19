Police investigating shots fired incident at Fargo apartment complex
Authorities say a woman reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot, and was followed by a window in her apartment breaking.
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating a shots fired incident from over the weekend.
Just before midnight Sunday, officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of 6th Ave. S.
They say a woman reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot, and was followed by a window in her apartment breaking.
Officers found evidence that shots had been fired during a search of the property.
Authorities are not releasing any more information at this time.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.