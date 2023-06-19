Cooking with Cash Wa
Police investigating shots fired incident at Fargo apartment complex

Authorities say a woman reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot, and was followed by a window in her apartment breaking.
Shots fired generic graphic.(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating a shots fired incident from over the weekend.

Just before midnight Sunday, officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of 6th Ave. S.

They say a woman reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot, and was followed by a window in her apartment breaking.

Officers found evidence that shots had been fired during a search of the property.

Authorities are not releasing any more information at this time.

