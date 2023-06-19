Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Juneteenth celebrations continue in the FM area

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today is Juneteenth. It’s a day memorializing the end of slavery .and the freedom of black people in the US. The Fargo-Moorhead community is continuing to celebrate with the 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration.

On Saturday a community event was hosted at the NDSU Renaissance Hall in downtown Fargo. Educator and Curator Frederick Edwards says over 1,000 people attended the event, surpassing their goal of 800 attendees.

Tonight, there is a Film and Arts Festival being hosted at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead from 4 to 8 p.m. The event is free to the community.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after being hit in Becker County
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city
Police in Mississippi said a man was killed by a homemade explosive device.
27-year-old man killed by homemade explosive, sheriff’s office says
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home
A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.
Archaeologists find 3,000-year-old gleaming sword at burial site

Latest News

Juneteenth Celebrations- June 19
Cargill agrees to pay City of West Fargo back in full after utility billing errors
Noon News June 19 - Part 2
Mr. Food – Lemonade Poached Salmon - June 19