Juneteenth celebrations continue in the FM area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today is Juneteenth. It’s a day memorializing the end of slavery .and the freedom of black people in the US. The Fargo-Moorhead community is continuing to celebrate with the 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration.

On Saturday a community event was hosted at the NDSU Renaissance Hall in downtown Fargo. Educator and Curator Frederick Edwards says over 1,000 people attended the event, surpassing their goal of 800 attendees.

Tonight, there is a Film and Arts Festival being hosted at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead from 4 to 8 p.m. The event is free to the community.

