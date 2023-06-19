Future of Hawley baseball diamonds in question

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Tension in the City of Hawley as people there are concerned about the future of the community baseball diamonds. The fields have been used by all ages for years - from t-ball, high school sports, to adult leagues - but there’s talk that the land may be sold.

At the top of Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Sean Mork is expected to address the plan with the baseball fields. People in Hawley tell Valley News Live they plan to attend the meeting to oppose the sale of the baseball diamonds.

Community members say the fields are a long-standing symbol of their community, and they don’t want fundraising efforts and donations received over the years to be wasted.

Though not yet confirmed with the city, people tell Valley News Live they’ve heard the lease has run out on the land and the city has been in negotiations with commercial real estate businesses.

A Hawley resident shared a response he received from the City Administrator, which says the city hopes to bring more people and jobs to the community, which would drive down taxes by bringing in commercial businesses. The current location of the baseball diamonds is prime real estate, just off of Highway 10 between Fargo-Moorhead and Detroit Lakes.

The note from the city says this will not affect the Hawley Rodeo or the rodeo grounds, but it will affect the Hawley High School baseball and softball teams. The city says they let the school know to plan on getting their own fields in the coming years.

It was also mentioned that some are concerned with the children’s safety due to the location of the baseball fields on the south side of Highway 10; though other residents tell us they don’t see a safety issue, saying children are often bused to the fields.

Valley News Live will be at the meeting Tuesday night and update this story as we learn more.

