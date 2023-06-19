Driver causes brief fire at Fosston Hospital after backing into natural gas line

Fosston, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fosston Fire & Rescue and several other agencies responded to the Fosston Hospital after it was reported that a driver backed into a gas line on the north side of the clinic.

The fire was reported just before 9:00 p.m., Sunday, June 18.

According to city officials, the fire was contain to the gas line and no damage to the hospital took place, no evacuations had to be made either.

Fosston Fire and Rescue, McIntosh Fire Department, Fosston Municipal Utilities, Fosston Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Polk County Sheriffs Department all responded to the scene.

The condition of the driver remains unknown at this time.

