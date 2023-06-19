Cooking with Cash Wa
Drayton man injured in rollover crash in Kittson County

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Drayton man is recovering from injuries following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Kittson County.

A Minnesota State Patrol report says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 11, near Donaldson, which is just west of Drayton, ND.

Authorities say 45-year-old Denis Desouza lost control of his SUV while traveling on Highway 11 before the vehicle rolled. Desouza was taken to a Grand Forks hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

