Cargill agrees to pay City of West Fargo back in full after utility billing errors

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After harsh criticism from the public, the City of West Fargo has asked Cargill to pay back the full amount they were underbilled for utilities between 2017 and 2021.

The City has been working to fix the major billing errors, which left the city out more than $1.25 million when some businesses were getting overbilled, underbilled, or not billed at all. Cargill is one of the city’s largest water users; they were underbilled in October of 2017, every month from 2018-2020, and in January of 2021, according to documents from City Commission President Bernie Dardis.

Cargill had originally agreed to pay back $509,000 of the water and sewer bills. In June, Dardis wrote a letter to Cargill asking for them to pay back the full amount that was underbilled.

“Cargill is a pillar of West Fargo’s business community, and we are grateful for your continued cooperation as a community partner and neighbor. In the spirit of continued partnership, I am reaching out on behalf of the West Fargo City Commission to respectfully ask for your consideration of additional payment for underbilled utilities from October 2017 through January 2021. We apologize for the unfortunate situation that led to this underbilling, and appreciate your work with City staff to provide payment for underbilled services in years 2021 and 2022. You can be assured that we have identified the cause of this situation and have taken steps to ensure it is corrected. We acknowledge that this situation was not caused at any fault of your own, and that errors were made that meant you were not billed for the services provided to you. However, because the services were rendered, and water provided to your business over that period I must ask for your consideration of additional payment for those services. I have provided a detailed run down of the underbilled amount in both gallons used and uncollected dollars. Your consideration of payment for these services is truly appreciated. I look forward to seeing the continued success of Cargill and I am so proud that you have made West Fargo your home in the metro area.”

On June 9, Dardis discussed the matter with Cargill, Inc. leadership, who agreed to pay the remaining underbilled amount. According to a memo from the West Fargo City Commission, Cargill will pay the remaining underbilled amount of $679,401 on or before July 10, 2023, in exchange for a release of any claims relating to the underbilled amount.

The City Commission will vote on the agreement at their regular meeting on Monday, June 19. After the check is received from Cargill and both parties executive the Release of Claims Agreement, the matter will be complete.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.