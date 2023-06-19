Back into the Frying Pan! Sizzling Heat May Also Cook up Storms

TODAY:

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk or Level 1 chance of some isolated strong/severe storms. The majority of this will be out west near the Devils Lake Basin and beyond. However, we can’t rule out a few storms moving through more parts of our area. We will monitor and bring you updates here and on your VNL weather app. Heating up today, especially in southeast ND where temperatures are more likely to reach the 90s. Expect blustery weather to develop, too, with gusts this afternoon and evening surpassing 30 mph out of the southeast. Overnight storms are possible in the risk area.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Peak heat for most across the region arrives Tuesday. Near-record heat for many! Expect widespread to the upper 90s in the afternoon along with continued gusty south wind. The Storm prediction center has issued a Slight Risk, which is Level 2 for a chance of some isolated strong/severe storms. This will be more widespread throughout the Valley. However, we will monitor and bring you updates here and on your VNL weather app.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Temperatures fall back slightly for Wednesday, but still hot in the 80s to low 90s. Temperatures cool just a bit back into the 80s to near 90. The daily storm chances, though, continue. At this time, the risk of severe any day of the week is on the low end, but we will monitor and bring you updates here and on your VNL weather app.

NEXT WEEKEND: The daily chances of storms return next week with isolated showers/storms mostly on Sunday. Looking at the temperatures however, we wake up in the mid 60s, and by the afternoon the heat will arrive with everyone seeing the upper 80s or low 90s even!

NEXT WEEK: The heat continues here as we even head into the next week. Average temperatures will be in the upper 80s and even low 90s for some as we round out the end of June! Rain chances are very low but we will continue to keep you updated.

