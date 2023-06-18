Cooking with Cash Wa
Worker rescued from Bowbells water tower

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOWBELLS, N.D. (KMOT) – Crews rescued a maintenance worker who was trapped in the water tower in Bowbells Saturday.

Bowbells Fire received the call shortly before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a person trapped inside the tower, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The department said the man was performing maintenance, and became physically exhausted and overcome by the temperature inside the tower.

Fire crews were aided by a local line worker with Burke Divide Electric, and they pulled the man out using a series of ropes and pulleys.

The fire chief told Your News Leader many in the community, both first responders and citizens, came to help.

“Anything from bringing supplies to bottled water, to things that could help us. Some people had even climbing harnesses and shackles and pulleys and ropes and stuff, and everybody offered up their stuff, and offered a helping hand when in need,” said Dylan Benge, Bowbells Volunteer Fire Department Chief.

The worker was able to climb down the tower by himself.

He was evaluated on scene.

The tower has been shut down for roughly a month due to maintenance, but the town is still able to get its water from the Upper Souris Rural Water supply.

