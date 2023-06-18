West Fargo police arrest a juvenile suspect for robbery

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department has arrested a juvenile suspect for robbery.

According to police, it happened just before 6 p.m. this evening in the 1400 block of 13th Ave. E.

Upon arrival officers discovered an individual had been stabbed in the forearm while using an ATM.

Following a short foot pursuit, officers apprehended the juvenile male suspect. As the suspect is a juvenile, his name and age have not been released.

Police say he is facing charges of robbery and fleeing, and additional charges are possible.

The stabbing victim was treated on scene and received additional care for injuries at a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further comment was provided at this time.

