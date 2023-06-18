One dead after being hit in Becker County

LAKE PARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At approximately 4:04 AM Sunday, June 18. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female reporting a collision involving a pedestrian.

The incident occurred on Co. Hwy. 4 near the intersection of Dahlgren Beach Road in Lake Park Township. Emergency personnel and deputies were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed the victim was deceased.

The identity of the deceased individual has not been disclosed pending next of kin notification.

Authorities are examining the possibility that the victim was already lying in the middle of the road when the collision occurred.

Valley News Live will provide updates as they become available.

