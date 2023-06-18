Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

One dead after being hit in Becker County

(Pexels)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At approximately 4:04 AM Sunday, June 18. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female reporting a collision involving a pedestrian.

The incident occurred on Co. Hwy. 4 near the intersection of Dahlgren Beach Road in Lake Park Township. Emergency personnel and deputies were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed the victim was deceased.

The identity of the deceased individual has not been disclosed pending next of kin notification.

Authorities are examining the possibility that the victim was already lying in the middle of the road when the collision occurred.

Valley News Live will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kent Moscho
Man on the run following chase in Todd County, MN
Panhandling in Fargo
“Panhandling” on the rise in the F-M area as weather gets nicer
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Northwood man killed in ATV crash
FAA investigating near-miss incident at MSP Airport
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

Latest News

10:00PM Sports - June 18
6:00PM News June 17 - Part 3
6:00PM News June 17 - Part 1
6:00PM News June 17 - Part 2