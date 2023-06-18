Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Amber Alert issued for 2 Cleveland, Ohio, children

Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez
Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez(WOIO)
By Cleveland 19 Digital Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who they say were taken by their mother.

According to WOIO, police said the children are 5-year-old Nathaniel Lopez and 8-month-old Gabriel Lopez.

Both children have black hair and brown eyes. There is no other description information for the children at this time.

Christian Elain Salinas
Christian Elain Salinas(WOIO)

The suspect is their mother, 34-year-old Christian Elain Salinas. Police also say their father, 33-year-old Andrew J. Lopez, may have helped. Both are from Cleveland.

Police said Salinas was scheduled to surrender custody of her children Saturday to children and family services, but she failed to do so and has made multiple threats to harm the children.

Andrew Lopez
Andrew Lopez(WOIO)

Salinas is 5-feet-1, weighs 130 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. Lopez is 5-feet-8, weighs 190 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for a 2001 Red Toyota Solara with a missing passenger side view mirror and an Ohio license plate of JEV 5186.

People are asked to call 911 or Cleveland police at 216-623-5105 if they have any information.

Amber Alert vehicle
Amber Alert vehicle(CLEVELAND POLICE)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kent Moscho
Man on the run following chase in Todd County, MN
Casino issuing refunds for Ice Cube tickets
After backlash, Minnesota casino refunds Ice Cube concert tickets after cancelled show
Panhandling in Fargo
“Panhandling” on the rise in the F-M area as weather gets nicer
Johnsonville recalls Beddar with Cheddar Smoked Sausage - June 16
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Northwood man killed in ATV crash

Latest News

Law enforcement work the scene after a shooting near Mifflintown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023....
Pennsylvania trooper, suspect killed in shootout; 2nd trooper seriously wounded
6:00PM News June 17 - Part 1
6:00PM News June 17 - Part 3
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday June 17th.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday June 17th.