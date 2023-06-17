“You’re life is important,” motorcyclists raise awareness

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This morning the “Wish You Were Here” organization kicked off their “Ride for Suicide Prevention” in Bismarck. The group stopped in Fargo to pick up more bikers.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, there are, on average 132 suicides per day.

“Now-adays it’s hard to find anybody who hasn’t been affected by suicide either directly or indirectly so just about everybody on the ride has been effected one way or another,” says founder, Mike Maples, “And so I decided I needed to do something about it, or wanted to do something about it.”

The “Wish You Were Here Ride” had it’s first trip last year. Bikers rode from the Canadian border to the Mexican border, a roughly 1,700 mile trip, to raise awareness for suicide and prevention.

This year, the group of motorcyclists are going to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, making a pit-stop in Superior, Minnesota, then heading back to Bismarck. The trip will take a total of 5 days. Maples says the group gets approached by people at gas stations and truck stops, which is how they can strike up conversations about suicide awareness and prevention.

“It reduces that stigma, to be able to talk about each individual story” explains, Todd Medd of the 4-6-3 Foundation in Fargo. He came out to the Fargo gas station to visit with the bikers and support their cause.

One biker, wants to remind everyone who might be struggling, “Just stay...you’re life is important”

