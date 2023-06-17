Cooking with Cash Wa
Two charged with kidnapping at Mall of America

In a criminal complaint, police said one of the suspects kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and forced her into a vehicle.
(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KARE11) — Charges have been filed against two men accused of kidnapping a woman at Mall of America, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced on Monday.

Trevon Depriest Johnson, 23, and Awtwan Desun Hopson, Jr., 23, each face one felony count of kidnapping. A third person was arrested, but potential charges are still pending.

According to a criminal complaint, Johnson followed his ex-girlfriend to Mall of America on Monday, where he grabbed her by the neck and forced her outside to the parking garage and into an SUV driven by Hopson. A third person in the vehicle called the victim’s friends, who overheard Johnson claiming to have killed the victim.

The complaint states the victim was physically assaulted and later dropped off near Golden Valley where she was able to call for help.

Both men are currently in custody. The felony kidnapping charge carries a maximum 20-year prison term.

