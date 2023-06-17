Two charged with kidnapping at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KARE11) — Charges have been filed against two men accused of kidnapping a woman at Mall of America, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced on Monday.

Trevon Depriest Johnson, 23, and Awtwan Desun Hopson, Jr., 23, each face one felony count of kidnapping. A third person was arrested, but potential charges are still pending.

According to a criminal complaint, Johnson followed his ex-girlfriend to Mall of America on Monday, where he grabbed her by the neck and forced her outside to the parking garage and into an SUV driven by Hopson. A third person in the vehicle called the victim’s friends, who overheard Johnson claiming to have killed the victim.

The complaint states the victim was physically assaulted and later dropped off near Golden Valley where she was able to call for help.

Both men are currently in custody. The felony kidnapping charge carries a maximum 20-year prison term.

