Troopers to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Grand Forks next weekend

Of the 31 fatal crashes in the state this year, six involved alcohol.
(Arizona's Family)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in the Grand Forks area on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24.

So far this year, authorities say there have been 31 fatal crashes on North Dakota roads, resulting in 35 deaths. Six of those crashes involved alcohol.

