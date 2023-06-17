“Panhandling” on the rise in the F-M area as weather gets nicer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the warmer weather, many in the valley have started to notice an uptick in “panhandling” especially in the metro.

The City of Fargo has an ordinance for panhandling, and one of the points of the ordinance says quote “it shall be unlawful for any person to aggressively panhandle in any area within the City of Fargo.”

The ordinance describes “Aggressive Panhandling.” This means engaging in any conduct with the intention of intimidating another person into giving away money or goods, including but not limited to, intentionally approaching, speaking to or following a person in a manner that would cause a reasonable person to fear imminent physical injury or the imminent commission of a criminal act upon the person or upon the property in the person’s immediate possession; intentionally touching another person without consent; or intentionally blocking or interfering with the free passage of a person.

The city ordinance says, it shall be unlawful for any person to panhandle within the city of Fargo, while also located:

Within twenty feet of any intersection of city streets, state highways and state highway on-ramps or off-ramps; On any median in any city street; On the roadway of any city street intended for the use of vehicular traffic; Within twenty feet of any bus stop; Within twenty feet of any crosswalk; On any bridge or tunnel located along or across a public roadway. Within 100 feet of any school building or school playground when children are present. For purposes of this subsection a school shall not include a college, university or other institution of higher learning. Within 20 feet of an entrance to any public restroom. Within any city park. Within the Downtown Business District, unless the person represents a bona fide charitable organization, including any organization recognized by 501(c) of the Internal Revenue Code [29 U.S.C. 501(c)].

VNL tried to speak with many individuals panhandling on Friday. With initial contact, most of them said they needed food or water or money, but when asked if they wanted to go on camera to talk about resources for them, they all said they don’t speak English.

VNL reached out to Fargo Police regarding panhandling, and they declined to comment but they submitted this statement from Neighborhood Services Division Captain, Chris Helmick, stating, “The Fargo Police Department is aware that pan handling occurs throughout the city and receives complaints each year, however; we do not have data prepared to show whether or not there has been an increase in 2023. When officers respond to pan handling complaints, they often refer those individuals to resources in our community that may be able to help them. Rather than giving money to these individuals, we would strongly encourage community members consider donating to established organizations or charities who offer services for those who may be experiencing difficulties in their life.”

