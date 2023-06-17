Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons

An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a...
An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a demolition crew this week.(Morgan County (UT) Fire & EMS via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Utah (AP) — An abandoned litter of raccoons discovered at a construction site in northern Utah found new homes earlier this week after a construction crew uncovered the animals below the remnants of a demolished home.

“A big-hearted foreman for the demolition crew working on Morgan Valley Drive came to the fire station asking for help,” the Morgan County Fire Department said in a statement on Wednesday. “After his crew knocked down an abandoned home, they heard chirping in the rubble.”

The eight baby raccoons appeared to have no mother. Firefighters cared for them until someone with permits to raise raccoons offered to adopt them.

Utah requires permits to home non-native species like raccoons or coyotes, which frequently roam wild.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious package investigation.
Woman arrested after meth is delivered to home in Oakes
Kent Moscho
Man on the run following chase in Todd County, MN
Police lights generic
Fargo Police investigate shots fired
Jayten Barron
Fargo man arrested for terrorizing, allegedly swinging pole at girlfriend
Air quality in Minnesota
“It doesn’t seem like anyone’s alarmed”: Community member concerned about current air conditions

Latest News

Panhandling in Fargo
“Panhandling” on the rise in the F-M area as weather gets nicer
Troopers to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Grand Forks next weekend
Two charged with kidnapping at Mall of America
Court Generic
Court filing refutes claims against former Fargo executive