Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Court filing refutes claims against former Fargo executive

In the early 2000′s, Michael Volk admitted to giving banks false information in order to get loans in North Dakota.
Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Papers have been filed in federal court, refuting claims against a former Fargo executive.

In the early 2000′s, Michael Volk admitted to giving banks false information in order to get loans in North Dakota.

Court papers say he now lives in Colorado.

Earlier this year, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil complaint, accusing Volk of misappropriation of more than $8 million of investor assets.

The agency also secured an asset freeze against his company, Reven Holdings Inc.

Volk is asking the court to deny the SEC’s request to extend the freeze on company assets.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious package investigation.
Woman arrested after meth is delivered to home in Oakes
Kent Moscho
Man on the run following chase in Todd County, MN
Police lights generic
Fargo Police investigate shots fired
Jayten Barron
Fargo man arrested for terrorizing, allegedly swinging pole at girlfriend
Air quality in Minnesota
“It doesn’t seem like anyone’s alarmed”: Community member concerned about current air conditions

Latest News

Two charged with kidnapping at Mall of America
Bikers raising awareness
“You’re life is important,” motorcyclists raise awareness
Pro-Life demonstrators
No more employees at ND Pro-Life Org: board doesn’t renew contracts
5:00 PM News June 16 - Part 1