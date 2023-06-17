Court filing refutes claims against former Fargo executive

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Papers have been filed in federal court, refuting claims against a former Fargo executive.

In the early 2000′s, Michael Volk admitted to giving banks false information in order to get loans in North Dakota.

Court papers say he now lives in Colorado.

Earlier this year, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil complaint, accusing Volk of misappropriation of more than $8 million of investor assets.

The agency also secured an asset freeze against his company, Reven Holdings Inc.

Volk is asking the court to deny the SEC’s request to extend the freeze on company assets.

