UPDATE: No injuries in emergency plane landing on I-35 near Barnum

1:48 P.M. UPDATE- Authorities have confirmed there appear to be no injuries after a small plane made an “emergency” landing on I-35 near Barnum Friday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Exit 220 near Barnum and Exit 227 near Mahtowa.

Authorities say the plane made an emergency landing in the northbound lanes and came to a rest in the roadside ditch after landing “safely.”

MnDOT is still warning drivers of traffic impacts in the area, especially with folks driving north for Grandma’s Marathon events Friday and Saturday.

There is still no immediate word on what caused the plane to land on the roadway or how many people were on board.

Authorities say the plane saw minor damage.

MnDOT officials say authorities are now trying to remove the plane from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

