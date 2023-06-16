Tips to slow the movement of zebra mussels in area lakes

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently announced they have found zebra mussels at yet another lake in the state, just in the last couple of weeks.

The DNR is now reminding everyone of ways they can do their part to slow the movement of zebra mussels.

Zebra mussels can range in size and color, but they most commonly have a striped look. They are not native to Minnesota lakes and they can disrupt the food change of existing aquatic species including the mussels that are native to the bodies of water.

The Minnesota DNR says there isn’t a good solution to getting rid of zebra mussels once they have been found as they can reproduce between 500,000 and a million eggs a season.

Although, they say prevention is key.

“Make sure you are cleaning your watercraft in and out. You are removing any visible plants, zebra mussels, or any other potentially prohibited invasive species. Also making sure you are pulling your drain plugs and emptying any excess water from those pieces of equipment,” said Mark Ranweiler, the aquatic invasive species specialist with the MN DNR.

The Minnesota DNR is also asking property owners to check for zebra mussels posts, underwater support bars of docks or boat lifts, and boats submerged in water for a long period of time.

