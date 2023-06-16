Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Superior National Forest closes portion of BWCA due to wildfire

Fire near Spice Lake being fought by air
Fire near Spice Lake being fought by air(Superior National Forest)
By Dan Wolfe
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A portion of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is now closed due to a wildfire burning west of the Gunflint Trail.

The Spice Lake Fire was first detected Tuesday afternoon about 10 miles west of the Gunflint Trail.

Thursday evening, Superior National Forest officials announced they’re closing an area around the fire, to keep people out of harms way if the flames spread.

Find the closure map below.

Several popular entry points are impacted.
Several popular entry points are impacted.(Superior National Forest)
Spice Lake Fire Video: Superior National Forest

At last check, the fire was 30 acres in size, but burning in an area where previous fires have been known to grow rapidly.

Officials say due to the complexity of the Spice Lake fire, the closure is necessary.

These are not normal circumstances, the drought, warm temperatures, unpredictable high winds and fuel loads are creating a dangerous condition for our firefighters and the recreating public.

There are several popular entry points effected by this closure.

Moose Lake, Saganaga Lake, Seagull Lake, Kekekabic Trail (West) and Snowbank are the entry points that most people use to travel to the area affected by the closure order.

The closure goes into effect at 12 a.m. Friday.

It will remain in effect until the fire is declared out, unless sooner rescinded.

The forest has contacted the cooperators and current BWCAW permit holders with permits for Moose, Snowbank, Seagull, Saganaga and Kek trail east and west entry points and have encouraged them to seek alternative experiences.

On June 19, the forest will review the permit levels and make any adjustments as needed.

Crews are battling the fire from the ground and air.

A 19-man hotshot crew will arrive in the next couple days to assist.

This is a developing situation. Stay with Northern News Now for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayten Barron
Fargo man arrested for terrorizing, allegedly swinging pole at girlfriend
Police lights generic
Fargo Police investigate shots fired
The dog of the man who passed away in a car accident on Monday has found a temporary home.
The dog of the man who passed away in a car accident on Monday has found a temporary home
Suspicious package investigation.
Woman arrested after meth is delivered to home in Oakes
Four arrested after gun pulled on Ramsey County deputy

Latest News

The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., on Wednesday, June...
Judge’s ruling awaited in tribes’ lawsuit over North Dakota redistricting map
Valley Today Weather - June 16
Valley Today Weather - June 16
15 dead after semi hits bus carrying senior citizens in Manitoba - June 16
Kent Moscho
Man on the run following chase in Todd County, MN
Deadly crash near Carberry, Manitoba on June 15, 2023.
15 dead after semi hits bus carrying senior citizens in Manitoba