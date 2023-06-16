Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

North Dakota college, university educators discuss the future of AI in higher ed

AI in education
AI in education(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Some school campuses across the nation are in the process of deciding how to work with ChatGPT, and it includes North Dakotan universities.

Your News Leader was a fly on the wall Thursday morning at North Dakota University System’s Forum on AI.

Brek Thompson will be a sophomore at MSU this fall, and he said he’s apprehensive about teachers blending the AI into higher education curriculum.

“Even when you’re just using it for research, you’re not actually going gathering research from multiple sites for yourself, so I think that can kind of take away from your education,” said Thompson.

Frankie Juntunen, a senior who’s currently studying history education said it can be a useful tool in pointing in the direction to start a research project.

“I think the best way for teachers to get comfortable with new technology is to always incorporate it, but also do their own research on the matter first,” said Juntunen.

That’s exactly why a group of educators brought their perspective on the topic to a special virtual session Thursday. Andrew Armacost, president of the University of North Dakota, brought up data collection and privacy concerns.

“John, you bring up an amazing point, which is our understanding of A). The technology and B). The response is an evolving journey,” said Armacost.

Laurie Geller, Minot State’s Vice President for academic affairs, suggested getting a small group to put something on paper.

“We’ve experienced those cases where I’ve talked with English faculty: ‘Where’s the line?’” said Geller.

Dr. Amy Juhala, Dean of Humanities, Arts and Sciences at Bismarck State College, said she agrees with developing a policy.

“I like the suggestion of working with the student to see what makes sense - so we’re still working on this,” said Juhala.

Other topics that were touched on included using more AI in admissions and recruiting students.

Armacost said he’s looking into starting a committee or board to create more guidance over this technology. They’ll have more forums next month to hear more perspectives.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabin bridge arson
Teen fighting for her life after western MN crash
Jayten Barron
Fargo man arrested for terrorizing, allegedly swinging pole at girlfriend
Why can Minnesotans soon have up to 2 pounds of marijuana?
The dog of the man who passed away in a car accident on Monday has found a temporary home.
The dog of the man who passed away in a car accident on Monday has found a temporary home

Latest News

Insurance required to cover hearing aids, birth control under new Minnesota law
Bicyclist hurt after being hit by SUV in Grand Forks
A Minnesota fire department credits a young girl and her dog with helping their family escape a...
New data from the state shows more Minnesotans are dying from fires
Casino issuing refunds for Ice Cube tickets
After backlash, Minnesota casino refunds Ice Cube concert tickets after cancelled show