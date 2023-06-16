Cooking with Cash Wa
No more employees at ND Pro-Life Org: board doesn’t renew contracts

Pro-Life demonstrators
Pro-Life demonstrators(KSFY)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If North Dakota’s elected officeholders are any indication of the general public’s feelings about abortion, then North Dakota is a comfortably Pro-Life state. But a recent shakeup in a Pro-Life nonprofit has some scratching their heads.

North Dakota Right to Life had a successful Legislative Session. Just about every one of their legislative priorities passed. Yet, as of this week, the organization no longer has any staff members.

The board that oversees the organization decided not to renew six of the eight staff members’ contracts. Only the executive director and assistant executive director were offered contract extensions, and even then, only on a month-to-month basis, so the two of them opted to resign. The now-former executive director said she needs her whole staff for the organization to be successful in the future.

“We’ve worked really hard at North Dakota Right to Life to achieve those goals and have that kind of legislative session and that success. It’s just sad to have it all kind of, just basically, just stopped. It’s just sad,” said McKenzie McCoy, former executive director of ND Right to Life.

McCoy said she believes Pro-Choice groups could bring a ballot measure to overturn the state’s abortion laws in the future, and without any staff, she doesn’t know if they’ll be prepared.

As for why North Dakota’s leading Pro-Life organization decided not to renew any staff members’ contracts, it’s not clear. Your News Leader reached out to 17 board members this afternoon. Half of them didn’t answer, some told me they weren’t at the most recent board meeting, some were there but declined to comment, and one told Your News Leader, “Be careful what you write.”

