New American Consortium vandalized by rocks

GoFundMe for the New American Consortium(VNL)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The New American Consortium located at 1323 23rd St. S. was vandalized.

From a post made on their Facebook, they believe the window was broken in to with rocks.

They’ve created a GoFundMe to raise money for the repairs.

An investigation is currently taking place.

Valley News Live reached out to officials for more details and will bring updates as details become available.

